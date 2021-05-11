Advertisement

Tuesday storms bring rain, hail, and funnel clouds to the Brazos Valley

Thunderstorms have produced ominous clouds, small hail, and funnel clouds Tuesday afternoon across the area.
A funnel cloud was spotted near Bryan in Brazos County around 1:30 p.m. There are no reports of it touching down.(Photo provided by Fiona Meyer)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Strong and severe storms moving across the Brazos Valley have produced ominous clouds, quarter-size hail, and short-lived funnel clouds Tuesday afternoon.

In the 1:00 p.m. hour, volunteer firefighters in northwest Brazos County were first to report a funnel cloud near the Smetana community along Highway 21. Shortly after that, another storm produced a tornado warning for Madison, Walker, and Houston Counties.

At this time, there have been no reports of a tornado that has touched down, nor have there been any reports of storm damage or injuries.

Small hail was reported by several KBTX viewers in north Bryan in the 3:00 p.m. hour but no major damage was reported.

“Additional storms and severe weather remain possible for the remainder of the afternoon and evening. This is due to the stalled cold front continuing to wobble back and forth over the Brazos Valley. This is expected o bring heavy rainfall as scattered showers and thunderstorms are probable Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning,” said KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley.

