Tuesday storms bring rain, hail, and funnel clouds to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Strong and severe storms moving across the Brazos Valley have produced ominous clouds, quarter-size hail, and short-lived funnel clouds Tuesday afternoon.

🌪️HERE IT IS... another good shot of the funnel cloud that passed north of Bryan around 1:30 p.m.



(📽️: Fiona Meyer)



Reminder: More funnels and hail are possible throughout the afternoon. Please monitor @KBTXNews @KBTXShel and @KBTXWeather for updates pic.twitter.com/pYh19ZHHDQ — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) May 11, 2021

In the 1:00 p.m. hour, volunteer firefighters in northwest Brazos County were first to report a funnel cloud near the Smetana community along Highway 21. Shortly after that, another storm produced a tornado warning for Madison, Walker, and Houston Counties.

FUNNEL CLOUD spotted in Brazos County just north of Leonard Road. No reports of it touching down. 2:08 p.m.



⛈️Be weather aware today! Brief tornadoes and hail are possible today in the Brazos Valley.

(📸:Fiona Meyer) pic.twitter.com/SgbvIWcohJ — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) May 11, 2021

At this time, there have been no reports of a tornado that has touched down, nor have there been any reports of storm damage or injuries.

Small hail was reported by several KBTX viewers in north Bryan in the 3:00 p.m. hour but no major damage was reported.

“Additional storms and severe weather remain possible for the remainder of the afternoon and evening. This is due to the stalled cold front continuing to wobble back and forth over the Brazos Valley. This is expected o bring heavy rainfall as scattered showers and thunderstorms are probable Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning,” said KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley.

Severe Thunderstorm WATCH until 9pm. pic.twitter.com/bviAuvaQkY — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) May 11, 2021

