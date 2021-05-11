Tuesday’s t-storms expected to bring downpours to some parts of the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A stationary front divides the Brazos Valley into two air masses, one hot and humid and the other much more comfortable. The battle between the two air masses pushes this frontal boundary back and forth creating lift to a very saturated atmosphere. Those two ingredients bump up our rain chances to around 80% for scatted thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon.

One or two of those thunderstorms could be strong to severe in nature. If a cell crosses over the severe threshold, the biggest threat is hail and damaging winds. However, an isolated tornado chance cannot be ruled out for today.

The main concerns with a stronger storm include large hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and a low-end iso. tornado threat. (KBTX)

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of the Brazos valley as some of these thunderstorms could bring some hefty downpours.

A Flash Flood watch has been issued until 7am Wednesday (kbtx)

The rain chance sticks around as the sunsets. Another cold front from the west is expected to push through overnight bringing more chances for rain and rumbles. These thunderstorms are expected to clear out before the run rises on Wednesday allows for a couple of days rest for the rain chances before they return this weekend.

