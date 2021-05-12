Advertisement

34th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial held at Veterans Parks

Hundreds gathered to recognize law enforcement.
By Clay Falls
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The law enforcement community was recognized Tuesday for their acts of service and those who’ve given the ultimate sacrifice.

The 34th Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service happened at Veterans Park with hundreds in attendance. Each year the ceremony recognizes the sacrifices of those who wear the badge. A laying of a wreath was presented and both Bryan and College Station’s Police Chiefs spoke at the event. The event also included a rifle volley and playing of “Taps.”

”It’s an opportunity for us to come together and give thanks to the dedicated men and women who serve in law enforcement. Especially those who’ve given the ultimate sacrifice. Policing is incredibly difficult today,” said College Station Police Chief Billy Couch.

“You know we come together today to recognize officers that have fallen in the line of duty and it was really rewarding to see all the people here to help us,” said Brazos County Sheriff Wayne Dicky.

The Officer Down Memorial Page reports there have been 124 line of duty deaths across the country so far this year.

