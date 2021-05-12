Advertisement

Are Tyson roosters to blame for chicken shortage?

Tyson says it tried out a new kind of rooster and the breeding birds aren’t living up to their...
Tyson says it tried out a new kind of rooster and the breeding birds aren’t living up to their get-up-and-go farmyard stereotype.(Source: AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chicken is in short supply and Tyson is partly blaming its roosters.

The company says it tried out a new kind and the breeding birds aren’t living up to their get-up-and-go farmyard stereotype.

So, Tyson is going back to the original kind of male birds it used to use.

But It’s not just the love lives of its birds that are causing the shortage.

Tyson says a winter storm affected its operations in Texas.

The company has also had trouble retaining workers since poultry plants have been in COVID-19 hotspots.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A funnel cloud was spotted near Bryan in Brazos County around 1:30 p.m. There are no reports...
Tuesday storms bring rain, hail, and funnel clouds to the Brazos Valley
Rolf Meier, 76
Man arrested after fatally shooting neighbor’s Labrador Retriever
O'Donald Hill, 26
Bryan police say weekend murder suspect killed man at his ex-girlfriend’s home
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack

Latest News

House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader on...
GOP dumps defiant Trump critic Cheney from top House post
Buildings in Gaza are left with significant damage after Israeli airstrikes.
Israel steps up Gaza offensive, kills senior Hamas figures
In this July 26, 2018, file photo, former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna...
Documents: Firefighters could be fired for Bryant photos
Colonial Pipeline launches restart amid gas panic
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack