Missing Hearne teen safely located

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne police have found the teen that went missing Tuesday and say he is safe.

Ismael Serna, 16, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. on May 11 on Norwood in Hearne. Authorities believe Serna was wearing a white jacket with blue print, white shorts with colors on it and black slippers.

Serna is described as 5′1″, 105 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

#Recovered Ismael has been safely located, thank you all for sharing!!! #MissingChild 16 year old Ismael Serna has... Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.