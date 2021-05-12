Advertisement

Missing Hearne teen safely located

Ismael Serna, 16, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. on May 11 on Norwood in Hearne.
Ismael Serna, 16, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. on May 11 on Norwood in Hearne.(KBTX)
By Michael Oder
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne police have found the teen that went missing Tuesday and say he is safe.

Ismael Serna, 16, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. on May 11 on Norwood in Hearne. Authorities believe Serna was wearing a white jacket with blue print, white shorts with colors on it and black slippers.

Serna is described as 5′1″, 105 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

#Recovered Ismael has been safely located, thank you all for sharing!!! #MissingChild 16 year old Ismael Serna has...

Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A funnel cloud was spotted near Bryan in Brazos County around 1:30 p.m. There are no reports...
Tuesday storms bring rain, hail, and funnel clouds to the Brazos Valley
Rolf Meier, 76
Man arrested after fatally shooting neighbor’s Labrador Retriever
O'Donald Hill, 26
Bryan police say weekend murder suspect killed man at his ex-girlfriend’s home
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack

Latest News

Wednesday Evening Weather Update 5/12
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 5/12
Earlier this month, voters approved a sales tax increase for ESD #1.
South Brazos County Fire Department shares next steps after voters approve sales tax increase
New data and research center could call Rellis campus home
New data and research center could call Rellis campus home
Graduation season is underway at Texas A&M University
Graduation season is underway at Texas A&M University
N/A
Health officials report first COVID-19 Death of a resident in their 20's