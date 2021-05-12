Missing Hearne teen safely located
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne police have found the teen that went missing Tuesday and say he is safe.
Ismael Serna, 16, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. on May 11 on Norwood in Hearne. Authorities believe Serna was wearing a white jacket with blue print, white shorts with colors on it and black slippers.
Serna is described as 5′1″, 105 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
