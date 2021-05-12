Baton Rouge Regional Canceled; Ends Aggie Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Baton Rouge Regional at the University Club Golf Course has been canceled due to poor weather and the course in its current condition being deemed not championship-caliber, the NCAA announced Wednesday.

Due to the tournament being canceled, committee policy states that the top six seeded teams in the regional automatically advance to the NCAA Championship, while the next three highest-ranked individuals outside of those six teams move on. Senior Courtney Dow fell outside of those top three individuals.

The Aggie led the team and was 16th in the Southeastern Conference with a 73.07 stroke average this season, and earned her first ever All-SEC honor, being selected to the All-SEC Second Team. She led the team with three top-20 finishes, including a top-10 finish at the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate on Nov. 6-8.

NCAA Statement

The Division I Women’s Golf Committee, NCAA staff, and Games Committee in Baton Rouge have been in constant communication throughout the past several days as the course conditions have been evaluated. The University Club has taken on over seven inches of rain in the past couple of days and has been deemed not to be of championship-caliber, nor did the committee feel in its current condition that the course allows for a true championship experience. Please know that this set of circumstances and ultimately, this decision, is gut-wrenching for all involved.