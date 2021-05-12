Advertisement

Bryan police say weekend murder suspect killed man at his ex-girlfriend’s home

O'Donald Hill, 26
O'Donald Hill, 26
By Josh Ninke
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police say O’Donald Hill, the suspect accused of killing a man Sunday morning, went to his ex-girlfriend’s home and shot her new boyfriend.

According to authorities, Hill kept contacting the woman asking to come over to her home. She told police that she kept saying no, and that she and the victim, Shun Martin, 28, had recently started dating.

She says she woke up to Hill knocking on her door Sunday and he immediately pushed his way into the home. That’s when he reportedly confronted Martin and fired several shots.

Hill reportedly took his ex-girlfriend’s keys on his way out and used her car to flee the scene. He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

