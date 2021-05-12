Burge Named Master Strength & Conditioning Coach

FORT WORTH, Texas – Tanna Burge, Texas A&M’s Assistant Athletics Director for Sports Performance, was named Master Strength & Conditioning Coach by the Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches association (CSCCa). It is the highest honor that can be achieved as a Strength & Conditioning Coach, representing professionalism, knowledge, experience, expertise, as well as longevity in the field.

Burge is in her seventh year overseeing the strength & conditioning programs for all Texas A&M sports other than football. A veteran of more than 20 years in the profession, Burge has also served stints at Northwestern (2013-15), U.S. Military Academy – West Point, Baylor (1998-2001, 2005-09), Clemson (2002-04) and North Carolina.

“This is an incredible honor for Tanna,” said CSCCa Chief Executive Officer, Scott Bennett. “Being named a Master Strength and Conditioning Coach signifies a commitment to the student athlete, the Texas A&M University athletic program, and the strength and conditioning profession. We are honored to have Coach Burge as a member of our association and to have her join the ranks of the Master Strength and Conditioning Coaches. She is truly a model of an outstanding strength and conditioning professional.”Joining Burge in the MSCC Class of 2021 were: Elaine Deppe (Indiana University); Michael Favre (University of Michigan); Ryan Horn (Previously at Wake Forest University); and Tanner Kolb (West Virginia University); David McMannus (Indiana State); and Stephanie Sharpe (Tarleton State).

Burge become the fourth Master Coach on the Texas A&M Athletics staff, joining Vern Banks, Raychelle Ellsworth and Jerry Schmidt.