Damp, but COOLER midweek

We are set for a MUCH more quiet Wednesday than the afternoon storms that Tuesday brought us. To start, temperatures are a good 10 to even 15 degrees cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s, and with cloud cover and a healthy north breeze, we may well not see 70 here in B/CS this afternoon. Clouds may be a bit stubborn to clear for the next 24ish hours, but we’ll keep cooling down tonight and the next night into the 50s as we slowly warm up to finish the week.

May find a peek or two of sun today, but I think the better shot at sun comes Thursday and especially Friday, warming us to near 80. In other words, a couple STELLAR days of weather and a chance to dry out before humidity returns to finish the weekend. Rain should hold off through at least the first half of the weekend, then enough gulf moisture comes back into play from Sunday onward into next week for some scattered showers and storms.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 50% chance for rain. High: 69. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. Low: 59. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 77. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 57. Wind: NNE 5-10 mph.

