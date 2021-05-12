Advertisement

Gittens has been dreaming about breaking Joyner-Kersee’s heptathlon record

Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The SEC Track and Field Outdoor Championships will be held at the Cushing Track Stadium on the Texas A&M campus starting Thursday with the multi-events.

Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens holds the facility record (6274 points) in the heptathlon and is expected to not only break the SEC record (6250 points) but also challenge for the NCAA record (6718 points).

When ask about possibly breaking Jackie Joyner Kersey’s collegiate record - Tyra said that thought has been floating around in her head subconsciously.

“I have been having some crazy dreams,” says Gittens. “I don’t know either NCAAs or SECs that I PR’d (Personal Recorded) in nearly every single event in the HEP (heptathlon) and I really have a feeling because my training has been so amazing and been so consistent. I don’t like going into a meet saying that ‘this is going to be the meet’ because then I am not focused on what I need to do to get there. Anything can happen. I know that once I focus on what I have to do the result could be that and more,” concluded Tyra.

The Aggie junior broke the NCAA Indoor Pentathlon record in March and will start her assault on the outdoor Heptathlon mark at 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the 100-meter hurdles.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A funnel cloud was spotted near Bryan in Brazos County around 1:30 p.m. There are no reports...
Tuesday storms bring rain, hail, and funnel clouds to the Brazos Valley
Rolf Meier, 76
Man arrested after fatally shooting neighbor’s Labrador Retriever
O'Donald Hill, 26
Bryan police say weekend murder suspect killed man at his ex-girlfriend’s home
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack

Latest News

2021 Brazos Valley high school softball playoff pairings & results
Jessica Adams after hitting one of her 43 career home runs.
Jessica and Jacque Adams leaving lasting legacy at Bryan
Tompkins signs baseball letter of intent with Lamar Cardinals
Tompkins signs baseball letter of intent with Lamar Cardinals
Gittens has been dreaming about breaking Joyner-Kersee’s heptathlon record
Gittens has been dreaming about breaking Joyner-Kersee’s heptathlon record
Texas A&M Set to Host SEC Outdoor Track & Field Championships