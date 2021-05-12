Gittens has been dreaming about breaking Joyner-Kersee’s heptathlon record

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The SEC Track and Field Outdoor Championships will be held at the Cushing Track Stadium on the Texas A&M campus starting Thursday with the multi-events.

Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens holds the facility record (6274 points) in the heptathlon and is expected to not only break the SEC record (6250 points) but also challenge for the NCAA record (6718 points).

When ask about possibly breaking Jackie Joyner Kersey’s collegiate record - Tyra said that thought has been floating around in her head subconsciously.

“I have been having some crazy dreams,” says Gittens. “I don’t know either NCAAs or SECs that I PR’d (Personal Recorded) in nearly every single event in the HEP (heptathlon) and I really have a feeling because my training has been so amazing and been so consistent. I don’t like going into a meet saying that ‘this is going to be the meet’ because then I am not focused on what I need to do to get there. Anything can happen. I know that once I focus on what I have to do the result could be that and more,” concluded Tyra.

The Aggie junior broke the NCAA Indoor Pentathlon record in March and will start her assault on the outdoor Heptathlon mark at 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the 100-meter hurdles.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.