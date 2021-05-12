Advertisement

Jatzlau Named to SEC Community Service Team

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M junior Madi Jatzlau was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the league announced Wednesday.

Jatzlau has participated in numerous volunteer activities on campus and within the community. She’s participated in clothing drives, recycling drives and trash pick-ups throughout the Bryan-College Station area. The Giddings, Texas, native is a member of Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and this year she helped with Aggies CAN, which is SAAC’s canned food drive in the fall semester.

The junior has participated in a seminar for National Girls and Women in Sports Day, encouraging the youth to have confidence and motivation in their day-to-day lives.

Jatzlau also played an active role at the Bonham Elementary School in multiple Aggies MOVE events, which inspires children to have fun, stay active and to move their bodies. Lastly, she was a PenPal for the local Boys and Girls Club in the Brazos Valley.

The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 21 league sponsored sports. The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.

