New biergarten and brewpub set to open Friday in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The announcement of Savage Brew Lab first came in early March on KBTX’s Brazos Valley This Morning and after a few months of work and brewing, its time for the biergarten and brewpub to open its doors Friday evening, showcasing an expansive outdoor space, unique craft beers, and food from a BCS favorite.

Located next door to the Kyle House at 800 South Bryan Avenue, Savage Brew Lab features many options for guests in an enjoyable environment.

“[People] can expect a nice big outdoor space, plenty of room for kids to run around, bring your dog,” said Laura Hill, co-owner of Savage Brew Lab.

From sitting outside during the day and playing yard games to enjoying nights under the twinkling lights, guests can enjoy an atmosphere you would expect to find in Austin or Dallas.

For Barry Ivins, owner of Kyle House partners, this environment is ideal. “Great beverages, good food, and good times,” as Ivins described it.

In the center of the Biergarten is an actual garden trellis that Savage Brew Lab owners Jason Kinderman and Laura Hill use to grow ingredients for their beers. Currently growing are herbs, melons, cucumbers, and more, which they plan to use in feature brews.

On tap, Savage Brew Lab will feature small-batch beers that they plan to change frequently.

“There will be several beers on tap that we have brewed and we will also have some guest taps from other breweries as well as mixed drinks and wine,” said Hill.

For the opening day, below are the beers Savage Brew Lab plans to showcase, according to Savage Brew Lab:

“I’m Not Fancy” SMaSH IPA featuring Barbe Rouge hops.

“Puttin’ On Airs” Mexican style lager brewed with Omega Yeast Lutra Pseudo Lager strain.

“Thirst Trap DDH Hazy IPA” Brewed with 3.5 lbs per bbl of Citra, Mosaic and El Dorado hops.

“Big Pink Energy” German-style Gose aged on prickly pear puree.

“You’re Doing Great” Brown Ale brewed with roasted malts to bring out toffee notes.

*Friday Special Tap* “Don’t Mind Danny” Milkshake Tart aged on Dewberries and lactose



In addition to creative beers, Napa Flats has a food truck on-site that will be creating food to match the brews. One of the items is going to be a steak sandwich.

“[Savage Brew Lab is] always creating something new, so we want to try to match some of our food- the flavors, the salts- with some of the beers they are doing,” said Tom Kenney, founder of Napa Flats. “So we are excited moving forward with what [Savage Brew Lab is] going to become.”

Savage Brew Lab is set to officially open Friday at 5:00 p.m.

It will normally operate Fridays from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Savage Brew Lab opens Friday at 5 p.m.! We’ve got a sneak peek on #BVTM! Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

