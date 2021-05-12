New data and research center could call Rellis campus home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Progress is being made on making the new Rellis Campus Data and Research Center a reality. Tuesday, Brazos County commissioners voted unanimously to offer the developer a rebate of up to $9 million. The city of Bryan is also offering a similar tax incentive to the company.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says discussions with the data center have been ongoing for the last year, mainly in closed-door executive sessions with commissioners and county officials. Peters says the $9 million rebate is 50 percent of what the company is expected to pay in tax revenue over time. He says the tax rebate is worth the tax incentive on what the company will bring to the table.

“They will be a big property taxpayer in Brazos County,” said Peters.

Besides the future data center being one of the largest taxpayers in the county, Peters says the company will bring jobs with them. At a Bryan city council meeting back in March, representatives with the data center said they’re expecting to offer between 100-150 jobs initially with pay in the $75-100k range.

“They’re going to actually provide some jobs, and they’re going to be high-paying jobs,” said Peters.

Peters says the data company could also attract other data and technology companies to the area, which will benefit Texas A&M graduates and Brazos County residents.

“I think it will actually bring in more related businesses to the data center out there, so there’s potential for a lot more out in that area.”

Former Bryan city council member Mike Southerland voiced his opinion on the project. He says during his tenure on council he pushed for this project and several other similar projects. He says having the data center call Bryan home would be a great thing, but he feels the project could be done without offering tax incentives.

“It’s a wonderful project. It’s going to be a great tax boom to the city of Bryan and to the county, but I just hate to see them give that money away,” said Southerland.

Southerland says Texas A&M University is a magnet for a great business that want to relocate to the area. Companies want to come here, so the city and county should not have to offer large incentives for them to come because they want to be here, according to Southerland.

“A&M is so valuable that they can’t stay away from it, so when the city and county give them a tax break, it’s not necessary,” said Southerland. “Disneyland doesn’t pay you to go there; you pay Disneyland to come there. People will pay to come here. We don’t have to pay them,” said Southerland.

If the economic development agreements are accepted, both Brazos County and the city of Bryan require the owner to start construction on the data center by November.

