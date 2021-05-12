Advertisement

Normangee Lady Panthers claim 2A State Golf Championship

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSLAND, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Lady Panther golf team claimed the Class 2A UIL State Championship Tuesday evening after weather shortened the tournament from 36 to 27 holes.

The Lady Panthers built an 18 stroke lead on Monday at the Legends Golf Course in Kingsland located between Marble Falls and Llano and was able to stretch it to 43 strokes before the tournament was called.

Normangee’s 2021 state championship team consisted of Rylie McKinney, Kylie Maxson, Adriana DeLaGarza, Kayla Dobbs, Braydee Frederick

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Caldwell High School
O’Donald Hill turned himself in to authorities Monday evening and is being charged on multiple...
Suspect in fatal Bryan shooting turns himself in, booked on multiple warrants
A funnel cloud was spotted near Bryan in Brazos County around 1:30 p.m. There are no reports...
Tuesday storms bring rain, hail, and funnel clouds to the Brazos Valley
College Station police investigate a crash involving a pickup truck that rolled over Monday...
Emergency crews respond to vehicle rollover crash on University Drive
A Brazos County grand jury handed up indictments Monday, including three people accused of...
Three people indicted by Brazos County grand jury for separate crimes against children

Latest News

Texas A&M track gearing up to host 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships starting Thursday
Track & Field earns seven Building Champions Awards
Texas A&M track gearing up to host 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships starting Thursday
Texas A&M track gearing up to host 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships starting Thursday
Normangee Lady Panthers claim 2A State Golf Championship
Normangee Lady Panthers claim 2A State Golf Championship
Three Aggies earn Distinguished Letterman Awards at 8th Annual Building Champions Awards