Normangee Lady Panthers claim 2A State Golf Championship

KINGSLAND, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Lady Panther golf team claimed the Class 2A UIL State Championship Tuesday evening after weather shortened the tournament from 36 to 27 holes.

The Lady Panthers built an 18 stroke lead on Monday at the Legends Golf Course in Kingsland located between Marble Falls and Llano and was able to stretch it to 43 strokes before the tournament was called.

Normangee’s 2021 state championship team consisted of Rylie McKinney, Kylie Maxson, Adriana DeLaGarza, Kayla Dobbs, Braydee Frederick

