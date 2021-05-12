Police reportedly find cocaine hidden on suspected drug dealer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a suspected drug dealer was arrested Tuesday at an apartment complex on George Bush Drive.

Officers pulled over a car for an expired tag around 3:00 p.m. Elizabeth Moody, 34, was a passenger in the vehicle. Authorities say she was acting nervous and was taken into custody for drug paraphernalia in her possession.

While at the jail, officers say they found 13 grams of cocaine hidden on her person.

Moody is charged with three counts of manufacture and delivery, as well as tampering with evidence.

