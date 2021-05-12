Quiet few days before the faucet turns on

How about a 60-something-degree mid-May day?! While we wait for the final observations ahead of sunset, it looks like 2021 will take the record for the coolest daytime high (record low max) ever recorded in Bryan-College Station. If we get it, that will erase 94 years of history taking over the previous record was 67° from 1927. Cool again tonight with clouds scattering a bit. Lows are slated to fall to the upper 50s and low 60s by sunrise Thursday. After a cloudy morning, sunshine returns to push thermometers back to the mid 70s. 80s are back in place by Friday with southeast wind taking back over.

Starting this weekend, we need to monitor what looks like a very active weather pattern for the Brazos Valley. First up: What happens west of I-35 Saturday afternoon. What storms pop up there could translate into a cluster of storms dumping heavy rain somewhere in or near the Brazos Valley through the pre-sunrise hours of Sunday. As a slow-moving upper low drifts west to Texas by Tuesday and Wednesday, multiple disturbances jumping out ahead of it will kick off rounds of rain and thunderstorms. The severe weather concern may increase both Tuesday and Wednesday. The active pattern does not end there -- a second low may eject across Northern Mexico, keeping rain / storms / flooding / severe weather concerns going through the end of the week. There are a lot of small details to work on as we move forward...it is a forecast to watch in the coming days...

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 59. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Clearing skies by afternoon. High: 76. Wind: NE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph before noon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 58. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 81. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

