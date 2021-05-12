South Brazos County Fire Department shares next steps after voters approve sales tax increase

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The South Brazos County Fire Department is moving forward with plans to grow their department after a special sales tax election this month.

Voter turnout was one of the lowest ever in Brazos county elections history with just 222 people casting a ballot. But those who showed up overwhelming said yes to a sales tax increase in Emergency Services District #1.

This part of the county is growing and calls for service are on the rise. The fire department already covers 100-square-miles of the growing county and have four fire stations.

In the future, volunteer firefighters will now have some extra help.

“Well we were really happy that the voters supported us on the sales tax,” said Chief Chet Barker, of the South Brazos County Fire Department.

Barker says the election results will help them bring some paid positions to the fire department.

“Once we get that full-time fire chief in it’ll be some body that can oversee the crews that we’re planning to hire over the years. The first plan is to have a duty crew of three persons during the day, during the week at the station... The other thing that sales tax will do for us, it will make it not necessary to bring the property taxes as high as we possibly could,” Barker said.

“The volunteers told us a couple of years ago that they were now answering 700-plus calls a year and they simply could no do it with a volunteer force 24 hours a day. That they had to have some paid staff members and that’s what we’re doing. That’s what we asked for,” said Lynn Elliott, Brazos County Emergency Services District #1 Board President.

He said they’re working to figure out just how much new revenue could come in.

“We will not receive any revenues from those tax increase until probably this time next year,” Elliott said.

“It’s really going to help us out to be able to hire some personnel within the next couple of years and get them online and make some quicker responses and provide even better service. That’s our entire goal,” said Barker.

The fire department hopes to have a new paid fire chief in place by early 2022. Other positions are also expected to be added next year.

