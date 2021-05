Spring 2021 Commencement Features 68 Student-Athletes

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The 2021 Texas A&M Spring Commencement featured 68 student-athletes from 13 varsity programs.

“I am incredibly proud of our student-athletes for all of their hard work in achieving their degrees this week,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “This academic year has been unlike any other, and to see them flourish amid all of the challenges and lead this community the way they have, has been one of the greatest honors of my career. These Former Students will always have a home in Aggieland. Congratulations and Gig ‘Em.”

Among the 68 student-athletes were seven who received their master’s degrees: football’s Jake Graham, Ryan Renick and Colton Taylor; men’s track & field’s Bryce Deadmon and Kristopher Grimes; women’s basketball’s Anna Dreimane and Ciera Johnson.

Spring 2021 Graduates

Sport First Name Last Name Degree

Baseball Bryce Blaum University Studies-Business

Baseball George Janca Ag Leadership & Development

Baseball Logan Sartori Psychology

Baseball Christopher Weber Biomedical Engineering

Men’s Basketball Jay Jay Chandler University Studies - Leadership

Men’s Basketball Savion Flagg University Studies - Leadership

Men’s Basketball Quenton Jackson University Studies - Race, Gender, and Ethnicity

Men’s Basketball Luke McGhee Mechanical Engineering

Football Andrew Boykin Civil Engineering

Football Daniel Bushland University Studies-Business

Football Galen Gallagher Management

Football Jake Graham Master’s - Finance

Football Myles Jones University Studies-Business

Football Devin Morris University Studies-Sports Conditioning

Football Jake Pagel Sport Management

Football Grayson Reed University Studies-Sports Conditioning

Football Ryan Renick Master’s - Construction Management

Football AJ Sanders University Studies - Race, Gender, and Ethnicity

Football Christian Scoggin Education

Football Colton Taylor Master’s - Financial Management

Men’s Golf Dan Erickson Accounting

Men’s Swimming & Diving Gus Karau Industrial Distribution

Men’s Swimming & Diving Sean Morey Biomedical Sciences

Men’s Tennis Juan Carlos Aguilar Pena University Studies-Business

Men’s Tennis Valentin Vacherot University Studies-Business

Men’s Track & Field Jace Comick Recreation, Park, and Tourism Sciences

Men’s Track & Field Bryce Deadmon Master’s - Marketing

Men’s Track & Field Devin Dixon Economics

Men’s Track & Field Kristofor Grimes Master’s - Economics

Men’s Track & Field Jake Lanier Business Honors / Finance

Men’s Track & Field Lagarious McQuirter Economics

Men’s Track & Field William Petersson Aerospace Engineering

Men’s Track & Field Zephyr Seagraves Communication

Men’s Track & Field Harrison Tillman Communication

Equestrian Alex Albright University Studies - Leadership

Equestrian Grace Bentien Communication

Equestrian Rebecca Bigelow Biomedical Sciences

Equestrian Rheagan Bryant Health

Equestrian Tina Christie Agribusiness

Equestrian Cameron Crenwelge Management

Equestrian Marissa Harrell Ag Communications & Journalism and Ag Leadership & Development

Equestrian Rhian Murphy Psychology

Equestrian Shelby Reine Animal Science

Equestrian Lindsey Schauder Ag Communications & Journalism

Equestrian Mali Selman Statistics

Equestrian Hannah Tapling Psychology

Women’s Golf Stephanie Astrup Psychology

Women’s Golf Amber Park University Studies - Sports Conditioning

Women’s Golf Ava Schwienteck University Studies-Business

Softball Dani Elder University Studies - Sports Conditioning

Soccer Abby Cooper Communication

Soccer Rheagen Smith University Studies-Business

Women’s Basketball Anna Dreimane Master’s - Human Resource Development

Women’s Basketball Ciera Johnson Master’s - Business

Women’s Swimming & Diving Kara Eisenmann Biomedical Engineering

Women’s Swimming & Diving Taylor Pike English

Women’s Swimming & Diving Victoria Roubique Education

Women’s Swimming & Diving Samantha Siebenaller Education

Women’s Swimming & Diving Haley Yelle Urban & Regional Planning

Women’s Tennis Dorthea Faa-Hviding University Studies-Business

Women’s Tennis Tatiana Makarova Sport Management

Women’s Track & Field Rachel Bernardo Psychology

Women’s Track & Field Julia Black Ag Communications & Journalism

Women’s Track & Field Lajarvia Brown Kinesiology

Women’s Track & Field Jenna Ellis Health

Women’s Track & Field Michala Janssen Kinesiology

Women’s Track & Field Hannah Searby Nursing

Women’s Track & Field Kennedy Smith Communication