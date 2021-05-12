St. Joseph nurse: COVID-19 “changes your whole perspective”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “I really have a passion for caring for others.”

That’s why Raelynn Axelson got into nursing. She said she grew up watching her dad, who was a nurse and now is a certified registered nurse anesthetist, and she found a passion for it. Nursing was her dream job and Raelynn was excited for it.

But when she arrived for orientation in the middle of a pandemic, she found that things were not necessarily as she had imagined.

“It was definitely very different. Things were a little bit more expedited,” Axelson said, “I guess I would say they were definitely ready for me to get off orientation so that I could hit the ground running. And even when I was on orientation, I did a lot of things very independently, because there was just such a big need for more nurses more healthcare workers in general.”

She said starting her career was much different than nursing school and that the pandemic only added to that. But she said she hasn’t let the high expectations and the fast-paced nature of the circumstances dampen her passion.

“I think a lot of people have a hard time really understanding it,” Axelson said, “but when you’ve been at the bedside of someone who has had COVID, and who can’t breathe, can’t even do anything for themselves... it really just changes your whole perspective on the situation.”

She said she loves her patients and knowing that she can be the one to help them helps her to keep going, even when the job gets tough. But Raelynn said she couldn’t do it without others’ help.

“Here at St. Joe’s I actually had two preceptors, who were both absolutely amazing,” Axelson explained, “not only that but, every nurse that I’ve worked with so far has made a point to stop and ask me, ‘Hey, let me know if you need anything,’ you know, to the point of even saying ‘Hey, like we just want to tell you’re doing a great job,’ and that’s really so important. Especially in the midst of a pandemic where everyone is exhausted. We’re all overwhelmed, and we all feel a little bit discouraged.”

But despite that feeling of being overwhelmed, the exhaustion, and the discouraged feelings, Raelynn says she’s still looking forward to the rest of her career as a nurse.

“I’m looking forward to learning more,” Axelson said, “you feel like you learned so much in nursing school and then you hit the floor and you’re like, ‘I don’t know anything.’ I’ve already learned a lot, but I’m really excited to just gain more knowledge gained more experience.

“I am also really excited for this pandemic to hopefully come to an end.”

