Texas A&M track gearing up to host 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships starting Thursday

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M track team will host the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships later this week. It’s the first outdoor conference championship meet to be held at Texas A&M in 20 years.

The meet will showcase some of the best athletes in the country and the Aggies are excited for the 12th Man to be in the stands and cheering them on.

“It’s fun not sleeping in a hotel. I get to sleep with my puppy. It’s a level of comfort. It’s less anxiety. It’s less pressure and so I am excited to be in front of a home crowd. It’s going to be great and I love our track. So it’s going to be fun,” said Tyra Gittens, Texas A&M heptathlete.

“It’s actually our first time to host a major meet outdoors since we’ve gotten our new track so I am very excited to see what the crowd is going to be like,” added Bryce Deadmon, Texas A&M sprinter.

“This is a great, great competition. Probably the best track meet in the United States this year is going to be here,” concluded Pat Henry, Texas A&M Head Coach.

The SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships get started on Thursday afternoon with the Heptathlon and Decathlon and various field events.

