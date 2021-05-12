Texas governor signs alcohol to go bill

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday signed a bill that permanently allows residents to purchase alcohol to go from restaurants.

“Alcohol to-go is now LAW in Texas! Thank you to my partners in the legislature for getting this to my desk,” Abbott tweeted.

Thank you to my partners in the legislature for getting this to my desk.#txlege pic.twitter.com/iPDrbjGwF1 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 12, 2021

The Texas Senate sent the bill to Abbott late last month.

The measure allows beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in pickup and delivery orders.

In March 2020, Abbott signed a waiver allowing to-go alcohol sales.

The waiver, initially scheduled to last until May 2020, has been extended indefinitely.

The measure could benefit the struggling Texas restaurant industry by providing a new permanent revenue stream.

