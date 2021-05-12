Advertisement

Texas governor signs alcohol to go bill

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday signed a bill that permanently allows residents to purchase...
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday signed a bill that permanently allows residents to purchase alcohol to go from restaurants. (File)(KXII)
By Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday signed a bill that permanently allows residents to purchase alcohol to go from restaurants.

“Alcohol to-go is now LAW in Texas! Thank you to my partners in the legislature for getting this to my desk,” Abbott tweeted.

The Texas Senate sent the bill to Abbott late last month.

The measure allows beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in pickup and delivery orders.

In March 2020, Abbott signed a waiver allowing to-go alcohol sales.

The waiver, initially scheduled to last until May 2020, has been extended indefinitely.

The measure could benefit the struggling Texas restaurant industry by providing a new permanent revenue stream.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A funnel cloud was spotted near Bryan in Brazos County around 1:30 p.m. There are no reports...
Tuesday storms bring rain, hail, and funnel clouds to the Brazos Valley
Rolf Meier, 76
Man arrested after fatally shooting neighbor’s Labrador Retriever
O'Donald Hill, 26
Bryan police say weekend murder suspect killed man at his ex-girlfriend’s home
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack

Latest News

New bill in state legislature seeks to limit governor’s power in a pandemic
New bill in state legislature seeks to limit governor’s power in a pandemic
Texas Heartbeat Act could be “really problematic” for doctors
Texas Heartbeat Act could be “really problematic” for doctors
Rep. John Raney
State Rep. Raney tests positive for COVID-19
Race for Texas governor heats up
AG Paxton’s comment on Gov. Abbott foreshadows fierce competition in 2022 race for Texas governor
Race for Texas governor heats up
Race for Texas governor heats up