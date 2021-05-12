There goes the rain, now come the mosquitoes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A cold front has swept through overnight, leaving behind plenty of healthy rain. This rain has collected in puddles, ditches, bird baths and many other places across the Brazos Valley. This sitting, stagnant water provides the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes to lay their eggs.

With moderate mosquito activity already in place, plenty of females are going to lay their eggs in this water - creating an influx of the mosquito population. One female mosquito needs only a bottle cap-size puddle to lay 300 eggs. Once the eggs hatch in four days to a week, they will be welcomed to the world with warm temperatures and moist/humid conditions.

By the time the earliest eggs are expected to hatch, conditions will be in the mid-80s, humid, and have light winds... the ideal climate for a mosquito.

Mosquitoes thrive in temperatures that are above 80°, and in environments with high moisture content. They normally like to eat at dawn and dusk to avoid the heat of direct sunlight. However, if the conditions are just right (calm winds, humid, and warm), they will eat all day long.

Warm, humid conditions allow for a thriving mosquito population in the upcoming days (kbtx)

HOWEVER, you can prevent them from feasting on you with some natural, great smelling repellents! Oils and scents that contain the following typically smell great to humans yet mosquitoes avoid:

Lemongrass

Eucalyptus

Lavender

Peppermint

Plus, studies have found that this perfume has repelled mosquitoes as well.

Yesterday's cold front left behind the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes🙅 BUT there are a couple of natural ways to prevent becoming a mosquito meal🌿👇 pic.twitter.com/81dIn1ZCpm — Grace Leis (@KBTXGrace) May 12, 2021

