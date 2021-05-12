Three Aggies earn Distinguished Letterman Awards at 8th Annual Building Champions Awards

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M student-athletes Rachel Bernardo, Bryce Deadmon and Ciera Johnson were recognized with the Distinguished Letterman Awards on Tuesday night during the eighth-annual Building Champions Awards held virtually on the Texas A&M YouTube channel.

Awards were also presented for various academic, service, leadership and athletic endeavors.

Distinguished Letterman Awards

Rachel Bernardo (Cross Country, Track & Field), Bryce Deadmon (Track & Field), Ciera Johnson (Women’s Basketball)

The Distinguished Letterman Award is the highest award presented to a student-athlete once a year by the athletics department. The individual is someone who displays extraordinary talents in the areas of athletics, scholarship, leadership and service.

Bernardo, a member of the women’s cross country and track & field teams, has been one of the most involved student-athletes amongst any sport at Texas A&M. She is the SAAC president and upon graduation is pursuing her master’s at the University of Central Florida. Most recently, she was awarded the Buck Weirus Spirit award given by the Association of Former Students. Bernardo has played a vital role in the annual AggiesCAN. Throughout her career she has been named to the SEC honor roll on four occasions and has been an NCAA Cross Country regional qualifier twice. She has two personal best marks that rank amongst the Texas A&M all-time top-12 lists.

Deadmon, a star on the men’s track & field team, is the ideal student-athlete. Already a graduate of Texas A&M University with his bachelor’s in sport management, Deadmon is graduating with his master’s degree in marketing and is still one of the best in his sport and event. Along with being a student-athlete, Deadmon is highly involved in his fraternity ΩΨΦ. On the track, Deadmon has obtained seven All-America honors and is a five-time SEC champion. Among the best 400m runners in Texas A&M history, Deadmon has left his name on 13 Aggie all-time top-12 marks.

Johnson’s picture is next to the word leadership in the dictionary. Not only is she captain of the women’s basketball team, she is also one of the founders of the student organization The B.L.U.E.print. Whenever the team was in need of a person stepping up and doing the right thing, she never hesitated to donate her time and energy. Every community service project, every on-campus event, Ciera was leading the charge for Aggie Women’s Basketball to be a part of it. Johnson received her undergraduate degree last year from the May’s School of Business in Finance and will complete her master’s degree this May. She also became the first player in program history to earn the SEC Scholar Athlete of the year. Not only is Ciera a dynamic leader off the floor but highly successful on the floor leading the Aggies to their first SEC regular season title, averaging 10.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game and was the 32nd pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft to the Phoenix Mercury.

Bill Erwin Scholar-Athletes of the Year

Jon Bishop (Cross Country, Track & Field), Macie Kolb (Soccer)

The Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award recognizes a male and female student-athlete who balances athletics and scholarship while maintaining a minimum 3.25 GPA.

For the second-consecutive year, Bishop is named the Male Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipient. Most recently, Bishop received a $10,000 post graduate scholarship given by the NCAA. He is a two-time All-SEC athlete, once in indoor track & field (2020) and once in cross country (2019). Bishop was an NCAA cross country championships qualifier (2017), and has four career bests that rank in the Aggie all-time top-12 lists. Along with excelling in the field of play, Bishop has been named to the SEC Honor Roll on six occasions and was the 2020 SEC Indoor and Outdoor Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Kolb has a 4.0 GPA in biomedical sciences and is one of the premier student-athletes in the nation. She was a finalist for the SEC Student-Soccer Player of the Year, and selected to the First Team CoSIDA All District 7 team in 2019 and 2020. She also earned spot on dean’s list and AD Honor Roll every semester of her career at A&M, as well as a two-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient.

Newcomers of the Year

Athing Mu (Track & Field), Jaylon Jones (Football)

This award recognizes a freshman or transfer student-athlete in his or her first year at Texas A&M who has made significant athletic contributions.

During the 2020 indoor season, Mu set four Texas A&M school records and three all-time collegiate records. She was a two-time all-american at the NCAA indoor championships finishing second as an individual in the 400m and was a member of the national championship 4x400m relay team. Mu won the 2021 SEC Indoor 800m title. During the indoor season she earned eight weekly accolades, four USTFCCCA, three SEC and one USATF. She was also named the USTFCCCA South Central Regional Indoor Track Athlete of the Year and USTFCCCA National Track Athlete of the Year.

Jones started all 10 games in his first collegiate season and was a key contributor on one of the SEC’s best defenses. Jones led the A&M defense and was tied for second among SEC freshmen, with six pass breakups on the season and made at least two tackles in nine of the 10 games this season. Jones had a pair of takedowns, including one for a 3-yard loss, and broke up a pair of passes as the Aggies dominated North Carolina in the program’s first New Year’s Six bowl game appearance. As a unit, A&M’s defense led the SEC in total defense and was top two in the league in passing and rushing defense

Lohman Inspiration Awards

Will Frizzell (Baseball), Aaliyah Wilson (Women’s Basketball)

The Lohman Inspiration Award recognizes a student-athlete at Texas A&M who has demonstrated integrity and tenacity in overcoming incredible challenges in pursuit of his or her education. This person makes a commitment to working with and learning from others, as well as being a good role model for others who struggle.

Frizzell came to Texas A&M with existing knee issues but no one anticipated the extent of his injuries. In the summer of 2018, Frizzell underwent a micro fracture surgery and 12 months of rehabilitation in hopes that he would return to play. His surgery failed, despite his dedication. Due to the severity of his knee damage his future was uncertain and found himself at a cross roads to retire or give it one last shot. He decided to have another surgery, plus another nine months of rehab. In the spring of 2020 he was cleared to hit, but COVID-19 cut the season short. However, with the time off, Will regained the strength in his knee while training at home. After enduring a total of six surgeries and 21 months of rehabilitation, Will defied the odds, making a complete recovery and was cleared to play for the 2021 season. He is enjoying an All-America type year, ranking at or near the top of the SEC in several key offensive categories. A true testament to the strength, toughness and grit that embodies the Aggie Spirit.

Aaliyah Wilson was diagnosed with Graves’ disease – an autoimmune disorder that results in the overproduction of thyroid hormones. Aaliyah was unable to play basketball while she recovered for over six months, and once she was cleared, she made the decision to transfer to Texas A&M. After sitting out the 2017-2018 season due to transfer rules and now feeling stronger than ever, Aaliyah was ready to make her mark on Texas A&M basketball. She entered the 2018-2019 season as a starter, but nine games later, Aaliyah suffered a devastating left knee injury - tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus, and was out for the rest of the year. Although she was not able to contribute to the team on the court, she was a strong presence from the sideline and was always encouraging her teammates. The following season, while not yet feeling 100% confident in her knee, Aaliyah played in all 30 games and continued to rehab to get back to full speed. The 20-21 season for Aggie Women’s Basketball was magical, and Aaliyah Wilson was a big part of it. She started all 28 games and led the team in points, blocks, and steals, while also averaging 5.9 rebounds per game. Her success on the court earned her All-SEC Second Team as well as an AP All-American nod. On April 15th, Aaliyah’s dream was realized – she was selected 11th in the WNBA draft by the Seattle Storm and then was traded to the Indiana Fever, becoming just the 15th player in program history to be drafted and the third player in program history to be selected in the first round.

Nye Academic Center Awards

Kenyal Perry (Women’s Basketball), Layden Robinson (Football)

This award honors a male and a female student-athlete who has demonstrated consistent dedication to their academics by utilizing resources, improving their academic performance, always giving their best effort and having the discipline needed to be successful in the classroom while upholding the Aggie Core Values of Respect, Excellence, Leadership, Loyalty, Integrity and Selfless Service.

Perry, a member of the women’s basketball team, is majoring in University Studies. Perry regularly brings a positive energy to the Nye Academic Center day in and day out. She consistently uses all her resources and improved her time management skills in order to balance athletics and academics.

Robinson, an offensive guard on the Aggie football team, is majoring in communications. Robinson continually puts in extra time and effort and has seen consistent improvement this semester. He regularly encourages his peers to do their best academically and leads by example through his work ethic.

Selfless Service Award

Natalie Scheifele (Women’s Track & Field)

The Selfless Service Award is presented to the student-athlete who has demonstrated the greatest commitment to serving the Texas A&M campus and community.

Scheifele, a member of the women’s track & field team, is a SAAC rep and has participated in 16 different service opportunities throughout the year. Some of the organizations and projects include Aggie Fellowship of Christian Athletes, REVved up to Read, SAAC’s Gig ‘Em mail Pen Pal program with the Boys and Girls Club and the Big Event.

Athletes of the Year

Shaine Casas (Men’s Swimming & Diving), Tyra Gittens (Women’s Track & Field)

This award is presented to the top male and female student-athletes based upon athletic excellence over the past year.

Casas was the 2021 NCAA and SEC Swimmer of the Year. He was the 2021 NCAA Champion in three events, the 200IM, 100 Back and 200 Back. Casas swam on four NCAA scoring relays—two of them in the championship final. He also finished the season ranked No. 1 in three different events and ranked nationally in the top eight in five other events. Casas earned the SEC Championship Commissioner’s Trophy and made it to the podium three times at SECs individually and swam on four relays.

Gittens won the 2021 indoor pentathlon and high jump national championships and also placed third in the long jump. She scored 26 points to help the Aggies claim second place in the team standings at the NCAA Championships. Her 26-point performance is third most all-time by a single female athlete at the NCAA Championships. Gittens was named the USTFCCCA National Indoor Field Athlete of the Year, USTFCCCA South Central Regional Indoor Field Athlete of the Year. At the conference level, she won the 2021 SEC Indoor high jump and long jump titles. She claimed the Cliff Harper Award being the top point scorer at the meet with 23 points. During the regular season she set an all-time collegiate record in the pentathlon with a score of 4,746 points. Gittens also set three Texas A&M indoor school records throughout the 2021 indoor season.

TAC Breaking Barriers Award

The B.L.U.Eprint

Launched in the summer of 2020 the B.L.U.E.print (Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence), a student-athlete led organization to provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice. Aggie student-athletes Karlina Sample (President, Soccer), Ciera Johnson (Vice President, Women’s Basketball), Keldrick Carper (Community Relations Coordinator, Football), Brian Williams (Co-Community Relations Coordinator, Football), Chase Lane (Treasurer, Football) and Jean Jenkins (Social Media Coordinator, Women’s Track & Field) are the founding members of The B.L.U.E.print.

Notable events held by The B.L.U.E.print included during Black History Month were a month long book club, a Grab-N-Go dinner highlighting African American culture and cuisine and a partnership with the Brazos Valley African American Museum community outreach.

Along with winning the BCA Breaking Barriers Award, The B.L.U.E.print has also won the Texas A&M Accountability, Climate, and Equity (ACE) Awards – Diversity Service Team Award 2021.

For complete coverage of Texas A&M athletics, be sure to follow the Aggies on social media at @12thMan (Twitter), @12thman (Instagram) and @AggieAthletics (Facebook) or visit the official home of Texas A&M Athletics at 12thMan.com.