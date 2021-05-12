Tompkins signs baseball letter of intent with Lamar Cardinals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder head baseball coach Chase Sanford announced Wednesday afternoon that Ranger pitcher Trent Tompkins was signing a letter of intent to continue his baseball career with Lamar University.

Tompkins was the ace on the Rangers staff this year. and finished the season with 99 strikeouts. He was a 3 year letter winner and two time All District selection.

Right now Trent says he is undecided on what his major will be at Lamar.

