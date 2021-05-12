Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Destination Bryan director wins tourism award

By Alex Bukoski
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A member of the Destination Bryan team is being recognized for excellence in tourism.

John Friebele recently received the Texas Travel Alliance 4 Under 40 Award at the 2021 Texas Travel Alliance Unity Dinner in Austin.

He was selected by the TTA Board of Directors for his leadership ad outstanding commitment to the Texas travel industry.

Friebele has been in the Texas Travel Industry for over 10 years and since July 2020 has served as the Executive Director of the newest destination marketing organization, Destination Bryan. Destination Bryan promotes all attractions and businesses of Bryan to locals and visitors through tourism marketing and destination development. The organization also runs many events in Bryan such as First Friday, the Downtown Street & Art Fair, and many holiday events in Downtown Bryan.

