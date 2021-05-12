Advertisement

Uncle Ben’s is now Ben’s Original: Rebranded rice arrives in stores

Ben's Original Rice, the revamped Uncle Ben's, is now available in stores.
Ben's Original Rice, the revamped Uncle Ben's, is now available in stores.(Source: Twitter, Mars Food, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Uncle Ben’s is no more.

The rebranded rice is now available on store shelves nationwide as Ben’s Original.

Last year, Mars Food announced it was overhauling the name and image because it was rooted in racial stereotypes.

The new packaging keeps the same orange color and blue font but gets rid of the image of Uncle Ben, a possibly fictitious Black rice farmer known for the quality of his rice.

Some Uncle Ben’s products will remain on store shelves until they sell out.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A funnel cloud was spotted near Bryan in Brazos County around 1:30 p.m. There are no reports...
Tuesday storms bring rain, hail, and funnel clouds to the Brazos Valley
Rolf Meier, 76
Man arrested after fatally shooting neighbor’s Labrador Retriever
O'Donald Hill, 26
Bryan police say weekend murder suspect killed man at his ex-girlfriend’s home
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack

Latest News

House Republicans ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader on...
GOP dumps defiant Trump critic Cheney from top House post
Buildings in Gaza are left with significant damage after Israeli airstrikes.
Israel steps up Gaza offensive, kills senior Hamas figures
In this July 26, 2018, file photo, former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna...
Documents: Firefighters could be fired for Bryant photos
Colonial Pipeline launches restart amid gas panic
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack