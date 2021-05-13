A dry end to the work week ahead of the return of daily rain chances

After a pleasant day Thursday, overnight lows are headed for the upper 50s/low 60s by early Friday morning. A bit more cloud cover will be in store through the first half of the day, but we’ll see more peeks of sunshine heading into Friday afternoon which should help daytime highs top off in the low 80s for most.

Enjoy the drier outlook tomorrow for rain & storm chances move back into the forecast as early as late Saturday. The majority of the first half of the weekend looks to be spent on the drier side, but as rain & storm activity develops out in West Texas, we’ll watch closely to see how well it holds together as it tracks eastward across the state into Saturday evening/night. The bigger rain chances arrive into Sunday, and as a few disturbances move across the state ahead of an approaching low pressure system, we’ll hold onto a chance for rain each day through next week. A few instances of severe weather may be possible with some of this activity (as well as a few more inches of rain that could be up for grabs), so continue to check back over the next few days as we continue to fine tune the details!

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then partly cloudy by the afternoon. High: 81. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 64. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain later in the day. High: 83. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain. Low: 68. Wind: SE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

