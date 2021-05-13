A “peachy keen” debut set for Friday at The Theatre Company

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station debuts the family-friendly musical, James and The Giant Peach Jr. on Friday. The show will run through the end of May.

James and The Giant Peach Jr. is based on the Roald Dahl story and follows the adventure of James and a group of insects as they travel in a giant peach across the Atlantic, according to The Theatre Company.

“This is a great show for families of all ages,” said Adrienne Dobson, artistic director for The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station. “The music is really great, some older people would really love it, but it’s also great, really fun, and exciting for our kids.”

The music for the production was written by Pasek and Paul, who are also responsible for the music of Dear Evan Hansen, Lalaland, and The Greatest Showman, according to the theatre company.

According to Dobson, this is The Theatre Company’s second production since the pandemic shutdown and the cast will be wearing special masks with panels, so the audience can see their facial expressions.

Even though the production is a “junior” show it features an all-volunteer cast of all ages.

The show runs on the weekends starting May 14 through May 30.

Tickets can be purchased online, here.

The Theatre Company is located at 3125 South Texas Avenue in Bryan on the backside of the Tejas Center.

