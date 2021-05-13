Advertisement

Boy with prosthetic leg gets a puppy born without a paw

By WCCO Staff
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - A similar medical condition has created a special bond between a Minnesota boy and his golden retriever puppy.

Marvel the puppy made her way to her new home about a week ago and all three children in the Williams family instantly fell in love with her.

“I have a prosthetic and she has three paws,” Paxton Williams said.

Paxton was born premature and developed an infection in his leg that stunted the growth of it.

Three years ago, his parents made the decision to have doctors amputate his foot and give him a prosthetic so he could more easily walk and move around on his own.

Meanwhile, Marvel was the only one in her litter born without a front paw.

“When she born, we knew right away that she has a special purpose,” Barb Felt said.

Felt is the breeder of Rolling Oaks Goldens, which is where Marvel was born.

Right away, she had a vision for Marvel’s future.

“We wanted her to go to a home with someone who had a limb difference,” she said.

That home is right in Paxton’s arms.

“It’s like they knew they were special,” Paxton’s dad Blaine Williams said.

Paxton’s parents love to see their son and Marvel overcome their limb differences together.

“As he is introducing Marvel to kids in the neighborhood, it gives him the opportunity to tell the kids, ‘Oh she’s missing a paw. She’s like me,’ and it gives him that voice to advocate for himself,” Paxton’s mom Stephanie Williams said.

The Williams family says that as Marvel gets older, she may need a wheelchair or prosthetic of her own to get around, but for now they hope that Paxton will one day be able to run with his prosthetic and Marvel will be able to alongside him.

Copyright 2021 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

