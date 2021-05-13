Bryan man reportedly arrested with crack cocaine
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A suspected drug dealer was taken into custody after a traffic stop Wednesday.
Brazos County Sherrif’s deputies pulled over Bodrick Williams, 39, on Martin Luther King Jr. Street around 2:30 in the afternoon after he reportedly rolled through a stop sign.
Authorities say he was acting suspiciously while they talked to him.
After calling out a K9 unit, they searched the vehicle and say they found 8 grams of crack cocaine.
Williams was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.