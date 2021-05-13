Advertisement

Bryan man reportedly arrested with crack cocaine

Bodrick Williams, 39
Bodrick Williams, 39(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A suspected drug dealer was taken into custody after a traffic stop Wednesday.

Brazos County Sherrif’s deputies pulled over Bodrick Williams, 39, on Martin Luther King Jr. Street around 2:30 in the afternoon after he reportedly rolled through a stop sign.

Authorities say he was acting suspiciously while they talked to him.

After calling out a K9 unit, they searched the vehicle and say they found 8 grams of crack cocaine.

Williams was arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

