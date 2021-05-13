Coaches Night set to return Monday to raise scholarship funds for local students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A major event raising scholarship funds for local students returns to the Brazos Valley on Monday after it was canceled last year.

Coaches Night, hosted by the Brazos Valley A&M Club, is set for 6 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo on May 17. This year’s event features Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher as the keynote speaker, along with appearances by other coaches of Aggie sports teams. The night will start off with a buffet dinner.

”We’re going to not only have the coaches, but we’re also going to have the Yell Leaders there participating,” Brazos Valley A&M Club President Bob Palmarez said. “We’re going to have Reveille there to have pictures taken with her as well. We’re also going to have the Orange Bowl trophy.”

Historically, Palmarez says the BVAMC has generated over $1.1 million in endowed scholarship funds through Coaches Night. He says it generated about $70,000 in 2019 alone.

“We weren’t sure we were going to have a Coaches Night this year because of the effects of COVID-19 still lingering into 2021,” Palmarez said. “We were notified about a month ago that we were going to have an opportunity to have it, but we expect to generate quite the amount of funds for scholarships for students who otherwise may not be able to attend Texas A&M.”

Tickets to attend are $75. You can buy them by visiting the Brazos Valley A&M Club’s website and clicking here.

Palmarez says the BVAMC’s primary function is to raise scholarship funds and awareness for the great traditions that come out of Texas A&M University while modeling the school’s core values.

