College Station man could require lung transplant after getting Brazilian strain of COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man remains on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19 more than a month ago.

Zulema Casares says her son, Lupe Galindo, 37, began feeling sick just after Easter. Casares says he went to the hospital after a couple of days, got cough medicine and was sent home. She says nearly a week later, he was admitted.

“Then the lady was like, ‘you need to come inside because he is not doing well and we are going to have to transfer him to Baylor Scott & White,’ and that’s when I was worried,” said Casares.

Galindo was in the hospital with what doctors called COVID-19 pneumonia. He was transferred soon after to a hospital in Houston where he has remained on a ventilator.

“There is no progress to this day,” said Casares. “He was intubated on April 26, and there is no progress, his lungs are getting worse.”

Since being moved, Casares says she was lucky enough to be able to go in his room and hold his hand and sing and pray with him. Still, she says looking at her son hooked up to so many machines was heartbreaking.

“No mother should ever see what I saw that day, but I was happy to be there it was the day before Mother’s Day,” said Casares.

Casares adds that they received a call from the Brazos County Health District checking in to see how Galindo was doing. Casares told the Health District how he was hospitalized and not doing well, and the Health District told her that was probably because they re-tested his sample and it showed he contracted the Brazilian strain.

Casares says doctors are talking about doing a lung transplant and adds that they believe Galindo will have a long road to recovery ahead of him.

Something that Casares says she hopes other younger people can see and take as a warning.

“One day, one of these terrible variants will get ahold of you like it did my son,” said Casares. “My son was healthy. My son had no underlying conditions, a little bit of high blood pressure, but he had no underlying conditions and it took him down in two or three days.”

To help with medical expenses, the family is hosting a barbecue fundraiser on June 19 at Sue Haswell Park. Plates are $15 and the fundraiser runs from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

To donate, you can call April Gonzales at (979) 574-5619. The family says they will also be doing curbside pickup.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.