COVID in Context: Brazos County new cases not dropping as quickly as Texas, U.S. cases

By Kathleen Witte
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Brazos County Health District, trendlines for new daily cases of COVID-19 can be determined, as represented below for 2021 (adjusted for population):

The trendlines suggest that while all three daily case counts have decreased, Texas’s new case counts have decreased most significantly of the three, while Brazos County’s has decreased the least significantly.

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays on Brazos Valley This Morning, 4:30-7 a.m. on KBTX.

