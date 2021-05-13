Advertisement

Gas stockpile, SUV go up in smoke

A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.
A Hummer H2 with a cache of gasoline in the back was destroyed in Homosassa Wednesday.(Source: Citrus County Fire Rescue)
By WWSB staff
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WWSB) - An SUV was destroyed Wednesday moments after its owner filled several containers with gasoline at a convenience store in Citrus County.

Citrus County Fire Rescue responded to a call of a vehicle fire in Homosassa shortly before 11 a.m., spokeswoman Cortney Marsh said.

The owner of the 2004 Hummer H2 had just filled four 5-gallon cans at the Texaco Food Mart on W. Grover Cleveland Boulevard.

Marsh said one person was injured, but they refused transport against medical advice.

Gasoline containers melted after a Hummer H2 caught fire Wednesday in Citrus County.
Gasoline containers melted after a Hummer H2 caught fire Wednesday in Citrus County.(Source: Citrus County Fire Rescue)

The Florida State Fire Marshal was on scene to conduct an investigation and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection was notified to coordinate cleanup of the fuel spill.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined by the fire marshal’s office.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lupe Galindo, 37, of College Station is hospitalized in Houston with COVID-19.
College Station man could require lung transplant after getting Brazilian strain of COVID-19
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
While many businesses around town have their "Now Hiring" signs posted, employers and workers...
Local unemployment figures declining, but some job seekers say they’re turning down jobs due to low-wage offers
Bodrick Williams, 39
Bryan man reportedly arrested with crack cocaine
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Thursday, May 13, 2021....
Israeli tanks pound Gaza ahead of possible ground incursion
A teen recovering for 10 weeks in the hospital missed her prom, so the staff decided to throw...
Hospital throws prom for teen who survived serious crash
A teen recovering for 10 weeks in the hospital missed her prom, so the staff decided to throw...
Hospital throws prom for teen who survived serious crash
Texas A&M is launching a national vaccine study to find out how effective vaccines are in...
Texas A&M launches national vaccine study to find effectiveness in stopping transmission
Bill Maher, winner of the First Amendment Award, speaks to the crowd at the 26th Annual...
Bill Maher taping canceled after host’s positive virus test