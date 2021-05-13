Advertisement

Graduation season is underway at Texas A&M University

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -This semester, Texas A&M University will honor and present graduates with the degrees they’ve earned. This semester 26 commencement ceremonies will be held over a three-week period to accommodate the large number of graduates.

Chad Wootton, Texas A&M University Associate VP for External Affairs, said this semester, 11,406 degrees were awarded, a number university officials say is amongst the top in the country.

“A few universities like Ohio State and Penn State who count some of their certificate programs and a few other kinds of awards in the commencement ceremonies may have a larger number, said Wootton. “But if we think about bachelor’s degrees, master degrees, doctoral and professional degrees, we believe we’re top in the United States this semester.”

Face coverings were required for all graduates, guests, and university staff while inside the arena.

For more information on commencement, visit graduation.tamu.edu.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A funnel cloud was spotted near Bryan in Brazos County around 1:30 p.m. There are no reports...
Tuesday storms bring rain, hail, and funnel clouds to the Brazos Valley
Rolf Meier, 76
Man arrested after fatally shooting neighbor’s Labrador Retriever
O'Donald Hill, 26
Bryan police say weekend murder suspect killed man at his ex-girlfriend’s home
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Two Texas deputies were killed and a city worker was wounded while responding to a dog...
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack

Latest News

Wednesday Evening Weather Update 5/12
Wednesday Evening Weather Update 5/12
Treat of the Day: Destination Bryan director wins tourism award
Treat of the Day: Destination Bryan director wins tourism award
St. Joseph nurse: COVID-19 “changes your whole perspective”
St. Joseph nurse: COVID-19 “changes your whole perspective”
Entrance to the Texas A&M Rellis Campus
New data and research center could call Rellis campus home