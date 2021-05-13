Graduation season is underway at Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -This semester, Texas A&M University will honor and present graduates with the degrees they’ve earned. This semester 26 commencement ceremonies will be held over a three-week period to accommodate the large number of graduates.

Chad Wootton, Texas A&M University Associate VP for External Affairs, said this semester, 11,406 degrees were awarded, a number university officials say is amongst the top in the country.

“A few universities like Ohio State and Penn State who count some of their certificate programs and a few other kinds of awards in the commencement ceremonies may have a larger number, said Wootton. “But if we think about bachelor’s degrees, master degrees, doctoral and professional degrees, we believe we’re top in the United States this semester.”

Face coverings were required for all graduates, guests, and university staff while inside the arena.

