Jessica and Jacque Adams leaving lasting legacy at Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Senior softball stars and twin sisters Jessica and Jacque Adams are rewriting the record books at Bryan High School.

Jessica has hit 20 home runs this season for the Lady Vikings (a school record).

“I’m honestly just thinking base hit, base hit the whole time, just contact to the ball and just see where it goes. I was not expecting to hit as many as I am this year,” Jessica said.

Jessica’s 43 career homers are the most in Bryan history, and her twin sister Jacque is number 2 on the list.

“We are definitely pushing each other because we know what we can do,” said Jacque. “We know the talent we have, the skills we have. We know what each other can do,” Jacque added.

“That’s our little competitive side,” explained Jessica. “Whenever we get home our parents are like, ‘well she got you this time.’ That’s what we’ve been going through the whole season which is pushing each other over and over again. Honestly, having somebody like that by my side just makes us get better,” Jessica added.

The dynamic duo is perfect for each other. Jessica is the starting pitcher for the Lady Vikings and Jacque is behind the plate catching.

“We would give each other looks and know exactly what we’re about to do, and that’s a part of being a twin,” said Jacque.

Combined, Jessica and Jacque hold the all-time record in nine different categories at Bryan.

“This is kind of a once in a blue moon situation where we not only have one, we have two of them that are pretty darn good players on and off the field and everything that they do,” said Bryan Head Softball Coach Enrique Luna.

The twins have been on a mission this year and are especially motivated after having their season cut short last year.

“We really wanted to go far,” said Jacque. “We were on a roll last year, and COVID cutting it off, it really was heartbreaking cause we were on a n 11-0 winning streak, and that part taken away from us was devastating. So we’re all putting it all on this year,” Jacque added.

“We wanted them to come with an extra burst in what they were going to do, and they certainly did early on when they were going through that McGwire/Sosa type home run derby that they were doing,” Luna exclaimed.

“It was a little heartbreaking,” Jessica said. “Coming into this year I was thinking about, let’s make up for last year. That’s all I could think about was just let’s make up for last year, and I want to go as far as I can in the playoffs and just see where we can go,” Jessica added.

The Adams sister helped lead the Lady Vikings to an undefeated district season and are still alive in the UIL Playoffs.

