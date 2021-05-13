Advertisement

Just how dirty is your mask? It’s probably filthy

By Jayne Chacko
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHAM) – More than a year into the pandemic, masks remain a huge part of our daily routine to protect ourselves and others from COVID-19.

But who’s protecting us from our masks? Many of us wear reusable cloth masks every day.

So, what’s lurking on the inside?

“We found that there were more organisms on the part of the mask facing the mouth,” said microbiologist Anne Courtney.

With the help of the school of life sciences at the Rochester Institute of Technology, two cloth masks were tested.

One was worn for three days with no washing. The other was also worn for three days, but was washed in a washing machine each day.

The unwashed mask had more bacteria, but not the bad kind.

“The bacteria that we found are what we call normal flora, so these are bacteria that are associated with us,” said microbiologist André Hudson. “We consider them good bacteria because they help ward off competitors which are often bad organisms that will cause diseases or sickness.”

If your mask has sweat or makeup, it still isn’t’ dangerous to the human body, according to him.

So why wash your mask at all? COVID-19 lasts about two days on cloth.

“If you’re out in public and the mask is exposed to the virus, you wouldn’t want to bring it your home because someone could touch it and then touch their mouth,” Hudson said. Washing, it can only help.”

Disposable masks are one and done with no washing required, but there are environmental concerns.

Whether it’s cloth or throw-away, scientists recommend masks when there’s a need.

“They’re not going to hurt you in any form or fashion,” said Courtney. “And even if you forget to wash them one day or whatever, it’s not going to be any hazard to you personally.”

Copyright 2021 WHAM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O'Donald Hill, 26
Bryan police say weekend murder suspect killed man at his ex-girlfriend’s home
Kiya Harvey-Davis, 18
Employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars from local store with fake transactions
Ismael Serna, 16, was last seen around 7:00 p.m. on May 11 on Norwood in Hearne.
Missing Hearne teen safely located
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Lupe Galindo, 37, of College Station is hospitalized in Houston with COVID-19.
College Station man could require lung transplant after getting Brazilian strain of COVID-19

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, attorney Sidney Powell speaks in Alpharetta, Ga.
Company: Ex-Trump lawyer raiding nonprofit for personal use
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
LIVE: Biden makes remarks as CDC eases guidance on indoor mask-wearing
Fallen South Carolina officer honored during National Police Week
Jennifer McDermed, of KMSP in Minneapolis, got caught in the error that “multiplied” her across...
Weather reporter ‘multiplies’ in hilarious graphics error on live TV