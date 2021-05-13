Local nonprofit presents check from charity music festival

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local nonprofit along with students from Sam Rayburn Intermediate School presented a check to The Haven.

I Heart Bryan, along with Bryan Police and some 6th grade Bryan ISD students hosted a charity music festival on April 10 at the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan.

The event was to raise money for BCS Together for The Haven, a local organization for foster children.

The event raised $1,812.12. A check was presented to BCS Together on Wednesday.

Sixth-grader Khloe Atterberry says it was fun to be able to be together with her friends and do some good for the community.

“It’s hard our age to do that and have our say in things,” said Atterberry. “So having our teachers is a gift, that they took the time to listen to us and what we wanted to do.”

The group says they are still working on ways to raise money to reach their goal of $10,000.

