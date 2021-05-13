New VA program can help veterans who have struggled during the pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The recently enacted American Rescue Plan is set up to help veterans facing economic challenges due to the pandemic. It allocates $17 billion to help Veteran’s Affairs deliver world class services to their families while forgiving some accumulated debt, speeding up VA compensation claims and providing much needed funding to retrain them for new jobs.

Thomas Murphy, the Acting Under Secretary of Benefits at the Veterans Benefits Administration at the Department of Veterans Affairs was on First News at Four on Thursday.

The ARP provides much needed money to deliver quality healthcare through the VA, it eliminates the claims backlog by giving the VA the resources to pay employees, and it modernizes the supply system. Lastly, it helps veterans who are waiting by decreasing the appeals to the Board of Veteran Appeals by providing them extra money to push that work through.

“It covers all aspects of VA. Every veteran has been affected by this in some way, some more than others,” Murphy said. “This law puts aspects in there to do good things for veterans.”

The Veterans Rapid Retraining Assistance Program was launched as part of its continued effort to support certain veterans seeking retraining and economic opportunities in response to the effects of the pandemic. It allows veterans between the ages of 22-67 to receive up to 12 months of tuition and fees and monthly housing payments.

“Here’s the best part, at the end of [the program], it includes job placement service,” Murphy said.

Two weeks ago, Murphy says they started taking enrollment and so far, about 2,000-3,000 veterans have applied.

“Don’t wait! The demand it high,” Murphy said.

To find out if you qualify and to apply for the program, click here.

