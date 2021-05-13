Quick dry spell ahead of a soggy setup

After a day spent in the 60s Wednesday, we beat yesterday’s high just ahead of lunchtime. Thanks to our friend, the sun, we’ll warm into the 70s today and get a good dry day or two ahead of what should be a soggy setup for the Brazos Valley. Until then, enjoy! Slightly below average temperatures take us into the weekend, with pleasant evenings from now through Friday night. Humidity begins to build Saturday, where we could find our first round (of several) storms across the area.

Saturday looks to be dry through most of the day, but eyes will be out west to see what sort of activity can hold together as it moves east through the late afternoon and evening. For now, some weakening rain and storms may pass through the area post dinnertime, but we will need to monitor the strength of said storms, if they’re able to hold together. Multiple disturbances move over the state of Texas from a slow moving low pressure system, which could make for a LOT of rain (and perhaps some isolated severe weather) as early as Saturday night. We will continue to fine tune the details as we get closer, but enjoy the drier weather until then!

Thursday: Clearing skies by afternoon. High: 76. Wind: NE 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph before noon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 58. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 81. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 64. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

