Rollover Crash on Highway 47 involved TxDOT

A rollover crash on Highway 47 at Leonard Road involved a TxDOT truck
A rollover crash on Highway 47 at Leonard Road involved a TxDOT truck(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A rollover crash occurred on Highway 47 at Leonard Road Thursday afternoon in Bryan.

A TxDOT truck involved was in the crash, according to Bobby Colwell with TxDOT.

Two people in the vehicle that rolled over were transported with non-life-threatening injuries, said police. The driver of the other vehicle received a citation for failure to yield right of way.

