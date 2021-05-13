Rollover Crash on Highway 47 involved TxDOT

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A rollover crash occurred on Highway 47 at Leonard Road Thursday afternoon in Bryan.

A TxDOT truck involved was in the crash, according to Bobby Colwell with TxDOT.

Two people in the vehicle that rolled over were transported with non-life-threatening injuries, said police. The driver of the other vehicle received a citation for failure to yield right of way.

