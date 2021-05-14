Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meow Meow

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Meow Meow is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for May 14, 2021. He wasn’t old enough to be adopted when he arrived at the shelter. But now he’s 8 weeks old and ready for his purrfect fur-ever home.

“He did spend a little bit of time in foster but now he is eight weeks and ready to be adopted,” said Kaitlin Raley with Aggieland Humane Society. “He’s real sweet and playful and is a younger kitten so he’s got lots of energy and would love a home where he could go play.”

If you’d like to adopt this little cutie, you can fill out an adoption form here or in person at the shelter during regular business hours.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

