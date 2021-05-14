Advertisement

Beautiful Friday with a soggy setup on the horizon

By Max Crawford
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Triumphant sunshine has returned as we work our way toward the weekend, and we may get some crucial more dry hours this Saturday and even Sunday before what still looks like a very soggy pattern sets up across the state of Texas. In the meantime, a relatively low humidity Friday evening awaits with temperatures dipping into the mid 60s by wakeup time Saturday.

Rain and storms begin in West Texas tomorrow afternoon, and drift eastward through the day and into the evening. There’s some indication this could be our first rain of this pattern, but the chance looks relatively low right now (30%). Saturday evening will be worth watching for said activity, but we may well not get the rain party started until Sunday when some local development is expected by the afternoon. With ample moisture to work with and several disturbances passing overhead in the next week, it’ll be a good idea to pack the rain gear from Sunday onward. Heavy rain and flooding will be the main concern with this pattern, but some isolated severe weather can’t be ruled out either, as early as Sunday. We will keep you updated as we move closer!

Friday: Mostly cloudy, then partly cloudy by the afternoon. High: 81. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 64. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain later in the day. High: 83. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain. Low: 68. Wind: SE 10-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

