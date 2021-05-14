Bryan drops game two of series with Waco Midway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan softball team lost to Waco Midway 9-5 Thursday night in game two of a Class 6A Regional Quarterfinal playoff series at the Viking Athletic Complex. The series is now tied 1-1. The deciding game will be played Friday night at Midway High School. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

The Lady Vikings got home runs from Kylie Hernandez and Jesscia Adams in game two. Adams also recorded her 700th career strikeout in the first inning. Hernandez’s home run gave the Lady Vikings a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning.

The Pantherettes would answer with three runs in the fifth inning, three runs in the sixth inning and a run in the seventh. Charlee Yourman hit a home run for Midway.

