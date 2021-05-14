Bryan restaurant owner turns to community to help keep doors open

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan restaurant owner is turning to the community for their support this weekend just to keep his doors open.

Zand’s, a Bryan Persian restaurant, has been in the community for nine years. Owner Ali Farasat says they have been struggling for the last year.

“Since COVID-19 hit, yes, I had some issues because I had to close it for a while. One day I only sold $10 all day long,” said Farasat.

Farasat says at the beginning of the pandemic, they would make only $50 to $60 a day, covering nowhere near the cost of the food. He says he did not apply for local assistance, but did apply twice for the federal Payment Protection Plan, but was denied both times.

“The first time, they didn’t give me any reason, they just closed my case,” said Farasat. “The second time, I was talking to them again, and they refused.”

Now, after months of not being able to pay rent or only paying partial rent, the owners of the building are giving him until Monday morning to give them $9,200.

So Farasat has turned to social media for help. He posted on his Facebook saying, “Good news! I can stay in business as long as I can come up with $9200 by Monday next week. Ouch!! So I have decided to be open this Sunday only this weekend to help with the funds. So if you get hungry for Zand’s we will be open from 11 am to 6 pm. Hope to see you all. And thanks in advance for your support.”

Since that post, Farasat says his phone has been ringing nonstop. The only problem is there are just two employees, including himself, working. That is making wait times long.

“I really appreciate it. Thank you so much for everything,” said Farasat. “I am sorry because I’m a little bit behind. Sometimes we couldn’t answer the phone, or we couldn’t take the order. I hope customers understand that and please don’t be mad or anything.”

Farasat and his one employee cook, clean, take phone orders, handle payments and deliver food. Because they are so stretched thin, they closed the dining room and are only offering food through third-party delivery apps or the restaurant’s drive-thru window.

But being overwhelmed is exciting for Farasat, and he says he hopes to serve everyone as quickly as possible so he can stay in this community.

College Station resident John Scott says he saw Farasat’s social media post and decided to stop by Thursday night.

“We have plenty of places to choose from tonight, but we decided to support someone who really needed it,” said Scott.

KBTX reached out to the owners of the building but they did not want to comment.

To place an order by phone, you can call (979) 822-4444. The restaurant is located in the Tejas Center at 3105 Texas Avenue in Bryan.

The restaurant is open every day from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. until Sunday.

