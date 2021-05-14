Advertisement

Bryan’s McKenna Webb signs letter of intent with Sam Houston Track & Field

By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High School senior track athlete McKenna Webb signed her national letter of intent as a preferred walk-on at Sam Houston.

Webb will be pole vaulting for the Bearkats’ track & field program. She placed 2nd in the pole vault at this year’s area meet in Waco to qualify for the regional meet. Her person best set at the UIL 6A Region II Meet is 11 ft. 6 inches.

Webb said she’ll be studying criminal justice at Sam Houston State University.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lupe Galindo, 37, of College Station is hospitalized in Houston with COVID-19.
College Station man could require lung transplant after getting Brazilian strain of COVID-19
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
While many businesses around town have their "Now Hiring" signs posted, employers and workers...
Local unemployment figures declining, but some job seekers say they’re turning down jobs due to low-wage offers
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Bodrick Williams, 39
Bryan man reportedly arrested with crack cocaine

Latest News

Trya Gittens competes in long jump during heptathlon at SEC Outdoor Championships.
Gittens sets SEC record to win heptathlon
Aggies Drop Series Opener at Auburn
College Station baseball
College Station baseball advances to quarterfinals with wins over Austin Anderson
Bearkat
Bryan’s McKenna Webb signs letter of intent with Sam Houston Track & Field