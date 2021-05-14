Bryan’s McKenna Webb signs letter of intent with Sam Houston Track & Field

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High School senior track athlete McKenna Webb signed her national letter of intent as a preferred walk-on at Sam Houston.

Webb will be pole vaulting for the Bearkats’ track & field program. She placed 2nd in the pole vault at this year’s area meet in Waco to qualify for the regional meet. Her person best set at the UIL 6A Region II Meet is 11 ft. 6 inches.

Webb said she’ll be studying criminal justice at Sam Houston State University.

