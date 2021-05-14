Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff speaks at Texas A&M Commissioning Ceremony

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The United State’s top military commander, General Mark Milley, was in College Station Friday recognizing Texas A&M Cadets being commissioned into military service.

More than 160 Aggies are receiving their military commissions.

Branches of service the cadets are joining include the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Space Force.

“What a great day to be in Aggieland and what a great day to carry on the time honored tradition of commissioning men and women from Texas A&M into the armed forces,” said Brig. Gen. Joe Ramirez, Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Commandant.

“I work in the Pentagon. You’ve heard of that place in D.C. and I’m surrounded by a lot of folks who attended West Point and Annapolis, the Air Force Academy. But I got to tell you, from where I come from, they all kind of look all alike. But Aggies, you’re something special,” Milley said.

“I’m feeling pretty excited, sir. I’ve been trying to commission, join the military for a long time,” said Nicholas Sweet, a Texas A&M Graduate, and newly commissioned Army officer.

Cadets like Sweet met the general and were given a challenge coin.

“I’m excited to be commissioned by General Milley himself and his words of wisdom, encouragement and just overall pride in who we are and what we do really, really resonated with me,” said Sweet.

“We live in turbulent times and uncertain times and it takes a great deal of heart and a great deal of passion and patriotism to sign up to serve your country,” said Col. Dave Butler, U.S. Army member and spokesman for Chairman Milley.

Those being commissioned represent six countries and 42 states.

“You’re entering into a lifestyle, a calling, a way of life where you might die. You may lose and arm. You may lose a leg. There are times when you’re going to be utterly and absolutely miserable. Make no mistake about what it is you’re joining...George Patton reportedly once said, ‘Give me an army of West Point graduates and I’ll win a battle, but give me a handful of Texas Aggies and I’ll win a war,’” said Milley.

General Milley is the 20 Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He’s served in that role under President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden.

