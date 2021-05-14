Advertisement

COVID in Context: Northern states are seeing more cases recently. Does the weather have something to do with it?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As seen from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, northern states of the U.S. appear to have higher COVID-19 caseloads recently.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Because experts have said that COVID-19 spreads more easily indoors than outdoors, does bad weather (low temperatures and high precipitation) correlate with the higher case counts in the north?

KBTX Meteorologist Max Crawford weighed in on COVID in Context:

