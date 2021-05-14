Advertisement

Kittens rescued from trash compactor now have new homes

A disturbing discovery now has a happy ending thanks to an apartment community in south College Station.
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A disturbing discovery now has a happy ending thanks to an apartment community in south College Station.

On Wednesday evening, someone found a box of five kittens inside a large trash compactor outside Caprock Crossing Apartments on Arrington Road.

The cats were given to an employee and residents of the complex who cared for them overnight. Trevor McClellan and Jessica Marcus housed the cats inside their bathtub and provided them with food, blankets, and litter until the next morning.

On Thursday, Trevor and his supervisor, Caprock Crossing Manager Amy Snidow, used social media to help find new homes for the kittens.

It’s unclear who abandoned the cats but there are services and guidelines available in Brazos County to surrender pets and to report found animals:

Aggieland Humane Society

City of Bryan Animal Control

Six Kittens Rescue

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lupe Galindo, 37, of College Station is hospitalized in Houston with COVID-19.
College Station man could require lung transplant after getting Brazilian strain of COVID-19
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
While many businesses around town have their "Now Hiring" signs posted, employers and workers...
Local unemployment figures declining, but some job seekers say they’re turning down jobs due to low-wage offers
Bodrick Williams, 39
Bryan man reportedly arrested with crack cocaine
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

Texas A&M is launching a national vaccine study to find out how effective vaccines are in...
Texas A&M launches national vaccine study to find effectiveness in stopping transmission
The CDC announced new masking guidelines Thursday that say fully vaccinated people no longer...
Some BCS residents say they have mixed feelings about CDC’s new mask guidance
Some BCS residents say they have mixed feelings about CDC’s new mask guidance
Some BCS residents say they have mixed feelings about CDC’s new mask guidance
Restaurant Report Card- May 13, 2021
Restaurant Report Card- May 13, 2021
Kittens rescued from trash compactor now have new homes
Kittens rescued from trash compactor now have new homes