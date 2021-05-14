Kittens rescued from trash compactor now have new homes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A disturbing discovery now has a happy ending thanks to an apartment community in south College Station.

On Wednesday evening, someone found a box of five kittens inside a large trash compactor outside Caprock Crossing Apartments on Arrington Road.

The cats were given to an employee and residents of the complex who cared for them overnight. Trevor McClellan and Jessica Marcus housed the cats inside their bathtub and provided them with food, blankets, and litter until the next morning.

On Thursday, Trevor and his supervisor, Caprock Crossing Manager Amy Snidow, used social media to help find new homes for the kittens.

Here are a few more snapshots of the kittens who were rescued from the trash compactor BEFORE they were adopted today to their new homes ❤️



FULL STORY HERE: https://t.co/HCLCXMQUyW pic.twitter.com/ItF0Y56fDY — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) May 14, 2021

It’s unclear who abandoned the cats but there are services and guidelines available in Brazos County to surrender pets and to report found animals:

Aggieland Humane Society

City of Bryan Animal Control

Six Kittens Rescue

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.