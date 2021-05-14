Advertisement

Nearly half MLB teams reach 85% vaccine threshold

MLB says nearly half of all teams have reached the 85% threshold of fully vaccinated individuals.
MLB says nearly half of all teams have reached the 85% threshold of fully vaccinated individuals.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
(CNN) – Major League Baseball is letting some teams relax their COVID-19 protocols.

On Friday, the league said nearly half of major league teams have 85% of their players and coaches vaccinated.

Clubs that reach that level can loosen up health and safety protocols.

The league also reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases this week.

That number includes eight members of the New York Yankees, who tested positive despite already being vaccinated.

Need to get out of the house? Here’s what’s going on this weekend
Brazos County Health District working on ways to mass vaccinate newly-eligible adolescents
Rain and storm chances move back into the forecast before the weekend is over, and they look to...
Rain and storm chances move back in before the end of the weekend
Friday Evening Weather Update 5/14